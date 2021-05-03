WWE RAW plays host to not one, not two, but THREE massive matches this evening, which means it will be a must-see episode.

With WrestleMania well and truly in the past, and things hotting up heading into WrestleMania Backlash, it's all about building momentum towards the next pay-per-view, and no doubt we'll know a lot more after tonight!

Here's what WWE have in store.

RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles & Omos set to defend against New Day in WrestleMania rematch on Raw

The RAW Tag Team Champions are set to return to the red brand for the first time since winning the gold for their first title defence.

AJ Styles & Omos will put the championships on the line against The New Day in a WrestleMania rematch this Monday night on RAW.

The Phenomenal One’s personal colossus wowed the WWE Universe at The Showcase of the Immortals when he dismantled Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston en route to capturing the titles.

Now that Woods & Kingston know what they’re up against, can they devise a strategy to regain their championships?

Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler to put WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the line against Lana & Naomi

There may be no bounds to Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler’s dominance, but Lana & Naomi have a chance to bring their commanding reign to an end.

This Monday night on RAW, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will defend against Lana & Naomi.

Champions for seven of the last eight months, The Irresistible Force and The Queen of Spades have decimated practically all challengers in their path.

However, Naomi, a two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion, knows what it takes to win a title, while Lana may be on a precipice of a breakthrough win after nearly pinning RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley in a six-woman Tag Team Match last week.

Will we see new champions crowned? Or will Jax & Baszler steamroll the competition once again?

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley to compete against either Drew McIntyre or Braun Strowman this Monday night

Bobby Lashley says he can take down Drew McIntyre or Braun Strowman anytime in a head-to-head situation.

The WWE Champion will get a chance to prove those words right this Monday night on RAW as he collides with either McIntyre or Strowman.

The ever-confident Lashley is two weeks away from putting his title on the line against both men in a massive triple threat match at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday, May 16, after Strowman earned his way into the bout last week with a win over McIntyre.

Which foe will clash with The All Mighty, and who will earn a major victory ahead of WrestleMania Backlash?

Find out this Monday night on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!

