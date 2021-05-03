Amid the impressive drive from Lewis Hamilton from third to first in Portugal and Fernando Alonso's late overtaking flurry to earn eighth spot, another F1 champ's positive weekend was perhaps forgotten; Sebastian Vettel's.

It's been a pretty quiet start to the season for Vettel in his new Aston Martin car, with Lance Stroll outperforming him in the first two rounds and being the only side of the garage to bring any points home so far.

However, Vettel showed signs of life in Portugal at the weekend with an impressive 10th-place finish in qualifying as he made the Q3 shootout before beating his teammate in the Grand Prix itself too.

Thirteenth and 14th in the race overall would not have been what the Aston Martin team wanted, but they are clearly still working through a few issues, and just to see Vettel look that bit more competitive on both days and beat his teammate in both sessions will have heartened many of his supporters.

Positively enough, too, he's hoping that there is more pace to come from the car as he reflected on his Saturday performance in particular.

“I was not entirely happy with the final lap, I think the conditions have changed a bit,” he said via Motor Sport.

“Maybe the lap on the used set [of tyres] didn’t help keep to the rhythm up. But overall, it was for sure better, and it starts to work a little bit better. In qualifying, you should not think about your lap, you should just execute. It felt a bit more like that.

“But still, I think there’s more from my side that I have to improve. In the end, you don’t get many laps in qualifying trim, with the engine turned up, with new tyres, light on fuel, so it’s only like a handful of laps every weekend."

Certainly, Saturday was particularly impressive and something for he and the team to work on, whilst he admitted that their race pace on Sunday simply wasn't strong enough to challenge for the points this weekend just gone.

A slight shoot of hope for the four-time Drivers' champion, though, and he'll be eager to see what he can do this weekend in Spain.

News Now - Sport News