Nottingham Forest transfer news: Joe Worrall linked with summer exit as West Ham eye swoop

Following what has been a relatively underwhelming campaign in the Championship, it will be intriguing to see how Nottingham Forest tackle the upcoming transfer window.

Whereas the Reds have only conceded 43 goals in 45 league games, a lack of attacking creativity has hindered their progress somewhat in recent months.

Considering that Lewis Grabban, Lyle Taylor and Glen Murray have netted a combined total of 13 goals in all competitions for Forest, it wouldn't be at all surprising if manager Chris Hughton looks to address this particular issue.

However, before bolstering his squad this summer, the Reds boss may have to make a decision regarding the future of one of the club's key players.

According to page 61 of the print edition of The Sun on Sunday, Joe Worrall is reportedly being tracked by West Ham United ahead of a potential swoop.

The defender has been a mainstay in Forest's starting eleven for the last two years after returning to the City Ground following a loan stint at Rangers.

After making 46 appearances in the Championship during the 2019/20 campaign, Worrall has helped the Reds keep 14 league clean-sheets this season by featuring on 30 occasions in the Championship.

With his existing contract set to run until 2024, the 24-year-old could be sold for a considerable fee by Forest.

Making reference to his future last month, Worrall admitted that it will be up to him and the Reds to agree to a decision about whether he should stay at the club.

Speaking to the Nottingham Post, the defender said: "The media push the stories, some of them are true and some of them aren't.

"It's up to Forest and, at the end of the day, me if interest does come in, to make decisions."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

When you consider that the Reds decided to sell Matty Cash last summer to Aston Villa for a fee thought to be in the region of £14m, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Worrall follows in the full-back's footsteps by making a move to the Premier League in the not too distant future.

However, given that West Ham have the likes of Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna and Craig Dawson at their disposal, there is no guarantee that the Forest man will be able to overtake this particular trio in the pecking order at the London Stadium.

Therefore, a move to the Hammers may turn out to be an error by Worrall as a lack of first-team football will hinder his development.

Having formed a fruitful partnership with Scott McKenna in the heart of Forest's defence in recent months, Worrall could end up playing a pivotal role for Forest in the Championship next season as they look to push on under the guidance of Hughton.

