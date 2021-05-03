Lennox Lewis has confirmed he is in talks to fight Mike Tyson in a sensational rematch in September - 19 years after defeating his former rival at the Pyramid in Memphis.

Boxing legend Tyson made a dramatic comeback in November as "Iron Mike" battled to a hard-earned draw with Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout.

It has inspired several other former world champions to follow suit, with Julio Cesar Chavez Sr, Evander Holyfield and Oscar De La Hoya announcing their intentions to don the boxing gloves once more.

But we could be in for an even bigger shock if Lewis' latest comments are to be believed.

It emerged on Saturday night that the former WBA, WBC, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion of the world has thrown his hat in the ring for a shot at his old foe.

When asked whether or not the rumours were true, Lewis said to FOX Sports: "Not yet, but soon - maybe. We’re talking."

And while that may appear to be an attempt by Lewis to stir the pot, the 55-year-old hinted that he would like to run it back with 'The Baddest Man on the Planet' for a second time late last year.

"If the public wanted it then we would probably talk," Lewis said to TMZ.

"I don't know. I don't really have nothing pushing me in the ring right now. People would love to see that fight but I don't know."

1 of 20 Which New York borough was Mike Tyson born in? Brooklyn Queens The Bronx Manhattan

Tyson himself is interested in a trilogy fight with Holyfield as well as avenging his defeat to Lewis.

The 54-year-old has also campaigned for a potential super-fight with current WBC champion Tyson Fury. That is one, however, that may have eluded his grasp for the time being.

"I want Holyfield and Lewis this year," he said to The Hotboxin' Podcast. "I want both of them, I want to get them both this year. I also want to box an exhibition with Tyson Fury.

"If I do that – even if I can get those two guys [Lewis and Holyfield], I’ll say; ‘This is a wrap, I’m just gonna live life.'

"And that’s just exhibitions. I’m gonna break all my professional true records with exhibitions."

News Now - Sport News