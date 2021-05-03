Brighton’s Lee Geum-min scores stunning 30-yard screamer

Lee Geum-min, the South Korean forward who plays for Brighton in the Women’s Super League, scored a stunning long-range effort this weekend.

The goal was Lee’s second in two minutes. Fara Williams and Danielle Carter had put Reading 2-0 up by the 43rd minute, but Lee headed in from close range to make it 2-1 just before half time.

Reading then took the restart but were slow in possession, allowing Lee to nab the ball and see goalkeeper Grace Maloney off her line. Her 30-yard screamer is now surely a contender for the WSL goal of the season.

Reading eventually went on to win the match 3-2, with Natasha Harding scoring the winner in the second-half.

The 27-year-old Lee is currently on loan at Brighton from Manchester City. She has previously played for Seoul and Gyeongju KHNP in South Korea, also making 47 appearances for her country.

