Man United transfer news: Paul Pogba could become club's highest earner

Manchester United are ready offer Paul Pogba a bumper new deal, according to the Mirror.

What’s the latest news on Paul Pogba’s contract?

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a £400,000 per week contract for Pogba as they look to retain the Frenchman’s services in the coming seasons.

It had seemed that Pogba was leaning towards a United exit, but an upturn in form and the prospect of losing the midfielder on a free due to his current deal expiring in the summer of 2022 looks to have forced the club into taking evasive action.

Later this month there is a meeting scheduled with Raiola to discuss Pogba's contract, however United are drawing up contingency plans in case an agreement cannot be reached.

The likes of Declan Rice, Wilfred Ndidi and Saul Niguez have all been touted as potential replacements for the Frenchman.

What has Mino Raiola said about Pogba’s future?

Pogba’s position at United seemed on a knife edge after Raiola’s public comments last year cast doubt over his future at the club.

In December, as quoted by Sky Sports from Tuttosport, Raiola said, “Paul is unhappy at Man Utd, he can't manage to express himself like he wants to and like people expect him to.

“He needs to change team, he needs a change of scenery. He has a contract that will expire in a year and a half, in the summer of 2022, but the best solution for all parties is a transfer in the next (summer) window.”

What has Pogba’s form been like since then?

Since Raiola’s statement, Pogba has played a key role in the Red Devils’ late season surge in both the Premier League and the Europa League, most crucially clinching a winning goal against AC Milan to fire his side to a Europa League quarter-final.

His WhoScored statistics suggest he has been a positive influence on his side having notched three goals and three assists in the Premier League since December, whilst also proving his versatility having played both right and left of midfield and on occasions as a defensive midfielder.

For whatever reason, Raiola's statement appears to have sprung Pogba into life.

Why is Mino Raiola such a good agent?

This is a perfect example.

Ultimately, those December comments now feel like a stroke of genius from Raiola, because he's created a win-win situation for himself.

The famed agent cannot lose in this scenario, with the two outcomes being either Pogba becomes United's highest earner, or Raiola receives a big commission as part of the player's sale.

And perhaps most impressively of all, Raiola's comments in December have pushed Pogba's form back to the expected level, which only strengthens his position around the negotiating table - whether that's United's or in the boardroom of a potential buyer.

It's safe to say Raiola isn't a particularly popular figure in modern football, but he clearly knows what he's doing.

