Katie Taylor has called out Amanda Serrano for an all-action super-fight of the ages after defending her lightweight titles against Natasha Jonas on Saturday night.

Two-weight world champion Taylor defeated her English challenger Natasha Jonas by unanimous decision in a thrilling back-and-forth battle to defend all four major lightweight belts on the undercard of Derek Chisora vs Joseph Parker at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

After the 34-year-old improved her professional record to 18-0, she called out her long-time rival Serrano for a potential showdown later this year.

"There are still huge fights against the likes of Jessica McCaskill and Amanda Serrano," Taylor said to Sky Sports. "There is no such thing as an easy fight at this stage of your career.

"I want the big names, I want the big fights. There are big names out there. I definitely want to challenge myself against the very, very best. That's what I'm in the sport for."

"I don't see the point in ducking anyone or picking and choosing opponents," she added. "I want the very best because they bring out the best in me. That's what greatness looks like."

Taylor (18-0, 6 KOs) defeated McCaskill (10-2, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision (97-92, 97-92, 98-91) back in December 2017, but the two former opponents appear to be on a collision course after "CasKILLA" beat the previously undefeated Cecilia Braekhus in their rematch in comprehensive fashion to retain her undisputed welterweight world titles.

As for Serrano, meanwhile, the New York-based Puerto Rican is hellbent on gaining revenge for her older sister Cindy, who lost to Taylor by a shutout UD with all three judges scoring the contest 100-90 in favour of the Bray fighter in 2018. "The Real Deal", 32, is the reigning unified featherweight world champion, having added the IBO crown to her WBC and WBO belts in March.

1 of 18 Where was Anthony Joshua born? London Southampton Bournemouth Watford

Taylor continued: "It was a great fight and I'm just happy to have woken up as the world champion this morning.

"A phenomenal fight. Credit to Tasha who brought her A-game. Every time we box each other, we steal the show!

"I was expecting a tough 10-round battle and that's what it was.

"It was up in the air halfway through. But I won the championship rounds - the eighth, ninth and 10th."

"I had to show a lot of heart and grit. So did she. The last few rounds were crucial," she concluded. "I wasn't ever hurt in the fight. I wasn't worried about her power going into it. She obviously caught me with a few shots but I was never hurt or concerned at any point."

News Now - Sport News