Netball Superleague: Team Bath and Wasps feature in tonight's huge matches

The Netball Superleague saw Round 13 and 14 matches take place on Friday, with an action packed weekend coming to a close today. This evening four teams fight it out, starting with a huge clash between Manchester Thunder and Team Bath, followed by Leeds Rhinos taking on Wasps.

Let's breakdown the two games below:

Manchester Thunder v Team Bath

The first fixture this evening sees reigning champions Manchester Thunder face Team Bath at 5:15pm.

Both sides come into the match having won their games yesterday. Thunder, who were the away team, beat London Pulse 42-50, while Bath narrowly saw off Wasps, winning their fixture 41-37.

In the reverse match earlier this season, Bath were comfortable victors, beating Thunder 60-35. On that day Kimberley Borger was a standout performer for the Somerset-based outfit, scoring an impressive 39 goals for her side.

Thunder will be hoping the defensive display of Kerry Almond so far this campaign continues later, with the veteran defender having the most deflections in the league with 53. However, the same could be said about Bath’s goal-defence Lalya Guscoth, who has the second most turnovers (63) and interceptions (35) according to statistics.

Leeds Rhinos v Wasps

The final game of the four-day weekend ends with Leeds Rhinos meeting Wasps at 7:15pm.

Leeds are in good form, having won three of their last five games. They have goal-shooter Donnell Wallam to thank for this. The Australian attacker has featured in four of these fixtures, scoring a combined 197 goals. She also has the highest shot succession in the league after eight appearances, netting 261 shots out of a possible 276 - giving her a shot success rate of 94.57 percent.

Wasps also have a great threat at the top of the court with the legendary Superleague goal-shooter Rachel Dunn in their ranks. The 38-year-old has scored the second most goals so far this season (378) and will be looking to add to her tally this evening.

The pair met on March 14 early this season, with Rhinos falling to a 53-41 defeat to the Warwickshire-based team. But could we see a turn in fortunes for Leeds this time round?

With two huge clashes, four good teams in action and some brilliant netball in store later today - it will be interesting to see how the table shapes up come 8:25pm tonight.

GiveMeSport Women's predictions:

Thunder v Bath: Bath win

Rhinos v Wasps: Rhinos win

