In one of the most unlikely matchups in boxing history, YouTuber Logan Paul faces off against Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout in Miami on June 6.

The difference in ability and experience levels of 26-year-old Paul and 44-year-old Mayweather is staggering.

Mayweather is considered by some as the greatest boxer of all time, amassing a perfect record of 50-0-0, having beaten greats such as Manny Pacquiao, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Oscar De La Hoya. Paul, on the other hand, has a record of 0-1-1. He fought fellow YouTuber KSI in two highly successful cash-grab operations, coming away with one draw and one loss. Not exactly form to prepare you for a fight with the potential GOAT!

Boxing legend Mayweather comes in with a massive weight and reach disadvantage. According to The Athletic, as per The Sun, Mayweather will weigh in at less than 160lb (11st 4lb), while Paul can weigh up to 190lb (13st 5lb).

The highest weight Mayweather has fought at previously is 151lb (10st 7lb) and Paul came into the second KSI bout at 199.4lbs (14st 2lb).

Despite the weight gap narrowing for Mayweather/Paul fight, there will still be a huge advantage for the internet star. Paul will also boast a significant reach advantage of four inches.

Will this all make a difference? In short, no!

‘The Maverick’ Logan Paul has taken to Instagram to show off a notably leaner physique than in the KSI fight, as he looks to cut down to the fight weight requirement.

Despite his lack of boxing experience, Logan is no stranger to athletic achievement, performing strongly in wrestling and american football in high school. His sporting background will clearly grant him some benefit as he gets in fighting shape for the Mayweather clash.

The betting markets have been affected hugely by significant sums being placed on Paul, as SkyBet currently have Paul at an incredibly short 10-1.

In reality, the odds of Paul winning should be more like 500-1. Paul’s incredible 22.9 million-strong army of subscribers is clearly having an effect!

An obvious prediction for the six-round Mayweather vs Paul affair is that it goes down the same route as the Mayweather/Conor McGregor exhibition fight - with Mayweather starting slowly and toying with his opponent, ramping up the pressure later on and claiming a decision or TKO victory.

I’m sure there will be many who will tune in, drawn in by morbid curiosity, but please, for the sake of your bank balance, don’t throw money on Paul!

