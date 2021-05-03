Romelu Lukaku has blossomed into one of the most potent strikers in European football since signing for Inter Milan in August 2019.

Following an impressive debut season under Antonio Conte, the Belgium international built on his early success by playing a starring role in the Nerazzurri's 2020/21 Serie A title win, which was confirmed on Sunday afternoon in light of Atalanta's 1-1 draw with Sassuolo.

Only Cristiano Ronaldo (27) has bettered Lukaku's return of 21 league goals in what has been the best campaign of his career so far.

Not only has Lukaku showcased his devastating ability in front of goal, he has been a creative focal point at the spearhead of the attack.

During his Manchester United days his first touch and overall link-up play were both heavily scrutinised, but Conte's man management - as well as his tactical system - has clearly facilitated a marked improvement in the 27-year-old.

Forget a new striker - Here's what Man United really need this summer! Find out more on The Football Terrace...

A return of nine assists proves that Lukaku has been a provider as well as a scorer, and a highlights video from the 2020/21 season emerging on YouTube has also provided compelling evidence to support the notion that he is a totally different prospect to the one who left Old Trafford two years ago.

The 10-minute highlight reel features plenty of examples of Lukaku linking the play in and around the penalty area, notching emphatic goals and making defenders look distinctly average with his frightening turn of pace and brute strength.

Take a look at the video below:

A return of 30 goal contributions in the league proves that the £81m-rated (per Transfermarkt) star is a strong contender for the Serie A Footballer of the Year award, and this compelling video only adds to his case.

With the exception of Mauro Icardi in 2018, the Serie A FOTY award has gone to a title-wining player in nine of the last ten seasons.

Italian sensations Nicolo Barella and Alessandro Bastoni have both built strong cases for the award at Inter this season, but it's difficult to look beyond Lukaku on this evidence.

1 of 20 Aside from Newcastle, which other PL club did Hatem Ben Arfa play for? Everton Hull City Sunderland Bolton Wanderers

News Now - Sport News