Chelsea, Man City, Arsenal: All the possible outcomes from the last week of the WSL

After eight months of shock results, stunning goals and incredible football, there is just one week of the 2020/21 Women’s Super League season to go.

Due to the unpredictable and exciting nature of this season, everything is still to play for. The WSL title could still go to either Chelsea or Manchester City, while Arsenal and Manchester United are still battling for the final Champions League place. Down at the bottom of the table, Bristol City and Aston Villa are fighting for survival.

GiveMeSport Women runs through the permutations and possible outcomes from the remaining matches.

Who will win the title?

The title race is going right down to the wire. Manchester City currently sit top of the table with 52 points, but second-placed Chelsea are just behind on 51 points with a game in hand.

If Chelsea win their final two matches – against Tottenham on Wednesday and Reading on Sunday – the WSL title is theirs. Manchester City must hope Chelsea slip up in either of those two games, before defeating West Ham at the weekend.

To make matters even more exciting, both teams are in excellent form. Manchester City romped to a 4-0 victory against Birmingham yesterday, while Chelsea dramatically overcame Bayern Munich 4-1 to book a place in the final of the Champions League.

Which team will take the final Champions League spot?

With it guaranteed that Chelsea and Manchester City will take the top two spots this season, Arsenal and Manchester United have been left to fight it out for the remaining Champions League place.

The Gunners are currently third in the standings with 47 points, while Manchester United are fourth on 44. Due to their vastly superior goal difference, Arsenal could still lose their remaining clash against Aston Villa and remain in third, even if Manchester United defeated Everton this weekend.

If that were to happen, Kim Little’s last-gasp penalty against Everton yesterday would become even more crucial. Arsenal had been drawing 1-1 with their Merseyside opponents, before Little kept her cool in the 90+4’ minute to convert the penalty and clinch the victory.

Who will be relegated?

The battle at the bottom of the WSL table is just as close as at the top. Bristol City are in the most trouble, sitting bottom with just 12 points. They must defeat Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday to have any chance of staying in the WSL. Bristol’s defender Laura Rafferty has spoken to GiveMeSport Women about her team’s survival chances, claiming “anything can happen.”

Bristol’s main relegation rivals are Aston Villa, who are on 14 points and play Arsenal in their last game of the season. Due to Villa’s greater goal difference, they will need to only draw against the Gunners to ensure survival. If Villa lose, they will have to be hopeful that Bristol can only lose or draw themselves.

The superior goal difference of West Ham and Birmingham City – who both sit on 15 points – means it is all but confirmed they will not be relegated. This is even if West Ham lose to Manchester City and Birmingham are defeated by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Birmingham will be playing with a cloud over their heads, however. They were charged last week by the FA for fielding midfielder Ruesha Littlejohn when she should have been serving a suspension. The case is now expected to go to an FA tribunal and could result in a points deduction, which would in turn have significant repercussions for the relegation battle.

Chelsea meet Tottenham in the Women's Super League on Wednesday, before the final six matches of the season are played on Sunday at 2:30pm.

