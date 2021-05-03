Celtic must be sick of the sight of Rangers in 2020/21.

On Sunday afternoon, Steven Gerrard's side defeated their fiercest rival 4-1 at Ibrox, maintaining their unbeaten record in the both the Scottish top-flight and the Old Firm derby this season.

Goals from Kemar Roofe (x2), Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe sealed the three points for Rangers in a game where they were fairly dominant - although the result was certainly aided by Callum McGregor's first half red card.

One of Gers' best players on the day was winger Ryan Kent, who provided the assist for Roofe's opening goal.

The 24-year-old tormented Celtic's defence time and time again, at one point producing a piece of skill so good that it's left fans rather confused.

We've watched the clip below a fair number of times and are still trying to work out exactly what happened...

Video

Wow. It's impossible to keep up with Kent's feet even after watching numerous replays, with the Celtic defenders also completely bamboozled by the skill move.

"That's wild, it doesn't even make sense how he does that," one Rangers fan tweeted in response to the video, while another added: "'I've watched it so many times and still can't see his feet, can you slow it down?"

A third Rangers supporter added: "Watched 20 odd times... still don't know what his legs are doing."

Kent's latest snippet of genius is further evidence of how much he has progressed as a player under Gerrard's leadership.

This season, the former Liverpool winger has scored 12 goals and contributed 14 assists in his 50 appearances across all competitions.

After the victory over Celtic, Kent explained how Gerrard's emphasis on having an end product has helped him reach another level.

"I probably didn't understand the importance of having numbers in my game," he said, per Glasgow Times.

"I used to get more satisfaction out of going past two or three players on a football field rather than scoring goals.

"It's only really sitting down with the gaffer to understand the importance of adding numbers to my game, where goals and assists will take me in my career.

"Different players require different things out of games but he has seen everything in football and played at the very highest level, so he knows what it takes to get there.

"He wants the best for me from my career and understands the importance of goals, numbers and assists and that's helped me get to this stage this season and help the team."

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

