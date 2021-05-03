Tyson Fury is not invincible and there are a few current world champions who can beat The Gypsy King, George Foreman has warned.

A fight between Fury and fellow Brit Anthony Joshua is reportedly close to being agreed, with Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn expecting a deal to be confirmed over the next couple of days.

Fury, 32, is currently undefeated in 31 professional bouts so far of his career, having beaten Deontay Wilder at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in February 2020 to claim the WBC heavyweight championship.

The WBC heavyweight champion was recently pictured with head coach SugarHill Steward wearing Versace dressing gowns in a swanky casino in Sin City as the pair enjoyed a break from training.

However, Foreman - who famously knocked out then-undefeated Joe Frazier in 1973 - has warned the fighting pride of Manchester that he can't afford to get too complacent.

Taking part in a Twitter Q&A with fans on Sunday night, the former world heavyweight champion said Fury is a "very good champ", but added that "there are a few champs" who could give him a good run for his money.

Foreman has recently backed Fury - who is 40 years his junior - to beat Joshua in their highly-anticipated fight for the undisputed heavyweight crown this summer, saying "I just cannot see Joshua beating him."

Meanwhile, the 72-year-old revealed that he understands why Wilder is having trouble coming to terms with his loss to Fury in 2020, having made a similar mistake after the 'Rumble in the Jungle' in 1974.

"When I lost to Muhammad Ali in Africa all those years back, the ropes were loose, someone put something in my water, it was too early in the morning - oh, the excuses went on," Foreman said to iFL TV. "You've got to have excuses when you lose, especially when you're undefeated.

"You can't just say, 'I lost'. You can't say that.

"And that's gravity, that's putting yourself solidly down to make an excellent comeback."

