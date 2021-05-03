Astonishing video of divers training on dry land goes viral

An incredible video of two American divers training on dry land has gone viral.

In the clip, Kassidy Cook and Sarah Bacon are shown training away from the swimming pool. They both bounce on springboards, before executing their dives in perfect synchronisation and landing on a crash mat. The video is shot in slow motion to emphasise just how high the divers jump.

The clip was first shared on TikTok by USA Diving, and has now amassed 9.1 million views and more than 737,00 likes. Users have commented to express disbelief that divers practice on "dry land" rather than in a pool.

One TikTok profile wrote: “I was today years old when I learned they don’t practice diving in the pool every time”.

Cook and Bacon had been training for last weekend’s Diving World Cup in Japan. They placed fifth in the women’s three metre synchronised diving contest, qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in the process.

Cook previously featured at the Rio 2016 Olympics, but Bacon will be making her debut at the Games this summer. The 24-year-old is the reigning Pan American Games champion in the women's one metre springboard.

