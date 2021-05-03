Daily Digest: Petra Kvitová sets up clash with Ashleigh Barty or Iga Świątek in Madrid Open quarter-finals

In today's news: Petra Kvitová continues her quest for a fourth Madrid Open title, Naomi Osaka set to co-chair the Met Gala and Great Britian and Great Britain win relay bronze.

Kvitová beats Kudermetova to reach Madrid Open quarter-finals

World number 12 Petra Kvitová has reached the quarter-finals of the Madrid Open after beating Veronika Kudermetova in three sets.

Kvitová is the most successful player in the tournament’s history, having won the trophy three times.

The Czech star will play either Ashleigh Barty or Iga Świątek in the next round.

Naomi Osaka to co-chair Met Gala

Four-time Grand Slam tennis champion Naomi Osaka will co-chair this year’s Met Gala alongside a number of well-known figures.

The Japanese star will join actor Timothée Chalamet, singer Billie Eilish as well as poet and activist Amanda Gorman in helping to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute in New York City.

Vogue magazine described Osaka as “one of the best-dressed athletes around”, whose colourful style has turned her into a “designer muse.”

Great Britain win 4x400 metre bronze at World Athletics Relays

Great Britain’s 4x400 metre women’s team have won bronze at the 2021 World Athletics Relays event in Silesia, Poland.

The team, who consisted of Laviai Nielson, Ama Pipi, Emily Diamond and Jessie Knight, set a time of three minutes and 29.27 seconds to finish behind winners Cuba and second-placed Poland.

Speaking afterwards, Knight said: "There were about four of us who got the baton at the same time and I think I got overly excited. I just went for it, which to be honest in relay running, you've got to do.

"I got to about 250m winning and I felt really good, but I could just feel the pressure coming.

"It's the best I could do and I'm really glad I gave it a good go."

Thunder and Bath both win ahead of Monday meeting

Manchester Thunder and Team Bath both came away with victories in their weekend matches ahead of their clash against one another this evening.

The Thunder beat the London Pulse 52-40, while Bath overcame a spirited Wasps side to maintain their position at the top of the table.

A win tonight for the Thunder could see them leapfrog rivals Loughborough into second place, but a loss may also see them fall below Wasps, who play the Leeds Rhinos tonight.

Leeds Rhinos continue impressive start in Rugby League Women’s Super League

Defending Women’s Super League champions Leeds Rhinos continued their impressive form with a 72-0 win over Featherstone Rovers.

Ellie Oldroyd, Hannah Butcher, Fran Goldthorp and Adaoha Akwiwu all scored twice for Leeds. Caitlin Beevers also touched down on her return to the side.

Elsewhere, St Helens thrashed Huddersfield 90-0, while Castleford made it two wins from two after beating Wakefield 44-0.

