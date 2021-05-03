Derek Chisora admits he is frustrated with his latest defeat to Joseph Parker, but insists he still has unfinished business with the New Zealander.

Chisora (32-11, 23 KOs), 37, came up short on the scorecards against Parker on Saturday night, as two of the judges scored the contest 115-113 and 116-111 to the 29-year-old, with the third scoring it 115-113 in favour of Chisora.

It only took the former WBC heavyweight title challenger seven seconds to floor Parker in the first round, but Parker (29-2, 21 KOs) fought back to edge a split decision, claiming the vacant WBO Inter-Continental heavyweight belt in the process.

Parker's manager David Higgins was quoted by Sky Sports as saying that the loser could be forced to reconsider their future in the sport after a crushing defeat.

But Chisora has dismissed claims his days are numbered despite the controversial loss.

"I'm beyond getting upset now. It's difficult. I train hard. I put pressure on, this is the treatment I get from boxing," Chisora said to Sky Sports.

"This is horrible. I train hard every day, I give everything in the gym, and when I put it all in there, these are the results I get.

"But Joe said he wants to give me a rematch. If he wants to give me a rematch, I'll take the rematch easy, but this is unbelievable. I won the fight, even his coach Andy Lee said I won the fight."

Speaking after the fight, Lee said to Sky Sports: "After the fight, Joseph Parker came back and said, 'I'm not sure I'm going to get this.'

"We will give you a rematch. We'll have to do a rematch straight away."

The result leaves both boxers in an uncomfortable position. While Parker is currently riding a five-fight winning streak, the manner of the less-than convincing way in which he dealt with Chisora has left him short of options.

As for Chisora, his plans to turn back the clock in one last hurrah are becoming increasingly in danger of disappearing in a puff of smoke.

These guys need to get at it together in the ring once again, and the sooner, the better, because it makes the most sense for both of their careers.

