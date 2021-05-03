The 2011 Champions League final is a game Manchester United fans have been trying to forget ever since.

Sir Alex Ferguson's side were outplayed by Barcelona from start to finish, losing 3-1 at Wembley thanks to goals from Pedro Rodriguez, Lionel Messi and David Villa.

The Spanish outfit were ridiculously good on the night, keeping the ball with ease and peppering Edwin van der Sar's goal.

United's only real bright moment in the match was Wayne Rooney's magnificent goal, which was also an equaliser for the Red Devils.

There was also one other showing of brilliance from the English side and it involved legendary defender Nemanja Vidic.

The Serbian colossus was run ragged by Barcelona's fluid attack for much of the game, but he still managed to produce a world-class tackle to thwart Messi in full flow.

Messi had burst into the United box and looked certain to score. However, the most perfect of challenges from Vidic brought an end to one of the Argentine's many rampaging runs.

What. A. Tackle.

Had the United legend mistimed his attempt by a millisecond, a penalty would have been awarded to Barcelona.

Vidic was far from the most aesthetically-pleasing defender, even in his prime, but when it came to the pragmatic side of the game he was a genius.

Back in 2019, the Serbian gave his opinion on Messi, stating that Pep Guardiola was the man responsible for making the six-time Ballon d'Or winner less "predictable".

“Guardiola changed Messi,” Vidic told The Athletic. “He used to play on the right and had a tendency to cut inside. He was dangerous but predictable. Guardiola made him central and he became better.

"The whole team began to play for him. He runs at defenders with wingers running alongside him. I played against him twice and we lost both times. It’s hard to admit they were the better team, still hard to say and it’s still hard to take.”

