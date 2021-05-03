Watford transfer news: Update surfaces regarding Hornets' Ashley Young pursuit

Having clinched promotion to the Premier League last month, it will be intriguing to see how Watford approach the upcoming transfer window.

Whilst the Hornets already have a host of players at their disposal who boast a considerable amount of experience at the highest level, they may need to bring in some fresh faces in order to have the best chance of achieving a relative amount of success in the top-flight next season.

Although the window is not set to open until after the 2020/21 campaign reaches a crescendo later this month, Watford manager Xisco Munoz is seemingly already looking at ways to bolster his squad ahead of the summer.

A report by the Daily Mail last month revealed that the Hornets were weighing up the possibility of signing Ashley Young from Inter Milan who will be available on a free transfer in June if he opts not to extend his stay at the San Siro.

The 35-year-old, who started his career at Watford before going on to play for Aston Villa and Manchester United in the Premier League, may now being edging closer to re-union with his former side.

According to the Watford Observer, the Hornets have reportedly entered talks with Young over a potential switch.

The ex-Villa man helped Inter Milan end their 11-year wait for a Serie A title this season by making 23 league appearances for Antonio Conte's side.

Making reference to a possible move back to Watford last October, Young revealed that he would be open to a return.

Speaking to the club's Golden Tales podcast, he said: "If I could go back and play there (for Watford) again, I would walk from Italy right now because it's what I know, it's where I came from and it's what allowed me be who I am and get where I am."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst it is fair to say that Young's best years are now behind him, there is no reason why he cannot make a positive impact in the Premier League.

As well being utilised as a left-midfielder by Inter this season, the England international's ability to operate as a left-back could be beneficial for Watford who may need to bolster their options in this particular position.

Whilst Adam Masina has impressed in this role in recent months, Achraf Lazaar's deal expires in the summer and he is unlikely to be handed a new contract by the club.

Blessed with an abundance of experience at Premier League level having made 369 appearances in this division, Young knows exactly what it takes to thrive at this level and thus could prove to be a shrewd addition by Munoz.

