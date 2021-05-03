Last Sunday, thousands of Manchester United fans turned up outside Old Trafford to protest against the Glazer family's ownership of the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were scheduled to face bitter rivals Liverpool on the day, but the fixture had to be postponed after a crowd of supporters broke into the stadium.

At this stage, it's unknown when the game will be played or whether United will be punished for the breaches of safety.

The scenes at Old Trafford on Sunday will certainly live long in the memory and the protests have got people across the world talking.

Some will be asking the same question; why are United fans protesting against the Glazer family?

Well, it's about far more than just the European Super League debacle that plagued the English game a few weeks back.

United's American owners have cost the club a huge amount of money since they took control in May 2005.

Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol explained the situation perfectly when asked to do so live on television, highlighting the many flaws of the Glazer family's takeover.

You can check out footage of his clear, well-balanced explanation below.

Videos

Solhekol explains how the Glazers have cost United £1.5 billion since 2005, due to the fact that they bought the Red Devils with a £520 million loan rather than paying themselves

As a result of that, the club itself has been repaying the interest, charges and dividends to shareholders.

One of the other key points to be taken away from the footage above is the fact that when the Glazer family first arrived, United were debt free. Now, their gross debt is valued at £536 million.

Solhekol also points out that the scenes last Sunday have nothing to do with the club's dip in quality following Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013, reminding viewers that similar protests were held in 2010 when the team was winning trophies for fun.

News Now - Sport News