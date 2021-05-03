Leeds United news: Marcelo Bielsa close to signing new contract

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is set for a £1m pay-rise as a new contract draws ever closer, according to the print edition of The Sunday Sun (page 63).

What is the latest on Marcelo Bielsa's future at Leeds?

They claim the Argentine is close to agreeing a rolling 12-month contract, taking his salary up from £6m to £7m.

Indeed, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani is said to be confident the 65-year-old will commit his future for at least another season and the contract would reaffirm his status as one of the highest-paid managers in the Premier League.

The report suggests Bielsa's current salary sees him rank fourth on that front as it is.

Has anyone been linked to replace him?

Back in March, Duncan Castles of The Transfer Window Podcast revealed Radrizzani's ambition was to turn Leeds into the seventh major force of English football and, as a result, had been drawing up replacements had Bielsa opted to leave at the end of this season, when his current contract expires.

To that end, former Juventus boss manager Massimiliano Allegri is said to have been approached though, clearly, Bielsa would appear to be staying in his role at Elland Road.

"The information I have is that they have made an approach to get Max Allegri who's been out of work for over a year now since leaving Juventus," said Castles at the time.

What has Bielsa said about his future?

Speaking to Sky Sports last week, Bielsa thanked Radrizzani but did stress he would prefer to make a statement about his future at the end of the season.

"Any reference to this subject, I prefer to make after the competition has finished," he said.

"I appreciate the words of the owner with regards to my continuity, but I agree with what he said about Leeds being prestigious above any others.

"Due to the solidness of this organisation, they have the facility to make correct decisions."

Within that report, they also revealed the former Lazio and Lille boss generally 'steadfastly refuses' to discuss his future before the campaign is over due to his preference in signing one-year contracts.

What is Bielsa's longest managerial reign?

Despite being one of the most celebrated managers in the game - lauded by the likes of Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino - Bielsa has rarely stayed at any one club for a long time.

In club management, his time at Leeds has been the longest in his career and, after 136 games in charge so far, he could realistically get to 200 games in charge of one team for the first time in his career should he stay.

