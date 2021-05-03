Sheffield Wednesday news: Worrying Owls financial update emerges ahead of Derby showdown

Sheffield Wednesday were handed a reprieve by Derby County last weekend as they managed to cling onto their Championship status for another week following Wayne Rooney's side's defeat to Swansea City.

Having moved to within three points of the Rams as a result of their 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest, the Owls could secure survival if they beat their relegation-threatened rivals at Pride Park on Saturday.

However, both sides could be consigned to League One football next season if Rotherham secure victories over Luton Town and Cardiff City.

Whilst Wednesday manager Darren Moore will be focused on doing everything he can to secure victory over Derby this weekend, he may be concerned about off-the-field matters at Hillsborough.

According to The Telegraph, Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri has reportedly yet to pay the club's players their wages for March and April.

Having already been impacted by a points deduction at the start of the campaign, Wednesday's financial woes could get worse if they do indeed suffer relegation to the third-tier.

As a result of the precarious position that the Owls find themselves in, they have yet to offer new deals to a host of players who are set to be out-of-contract this summer.

With defender Liam Shaw already deciding to leave Wednesday to join Celtic ahead of the upcoming campaign, it wouldn't be at all surprising if more individuals cut ties with the club in the coming months.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

If this report does indeed turn out to be true, it is unquestionably concerning news for the club's supporters who have experienced somewhat of a nightmare this season due to a combination of poor performances and turmoil concerning their owner.

After capping his players salaries at £7,000 in November, the news that Chansiri has seemingly not paid them at all for the past two months is a damning indictment for the Thai businessman.

Although Wednesday's displays in the Championship over the course of the 2020/21 campaign have not been good enough, their squad have still managed to illustrate a great deal of professionalism by playing on in recent months despite the uncertainty surrounding the club.

With Wednesday set to face Derby this weekend, their players will need to focus on the matter at hand and thus not let Chansiri's actions damage morale as a victory in this fixture could result in them achieving a miraculous survival in the toughest of circumstances.

