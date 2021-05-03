Everton transfers: Toffees enter race to sign 97-cap international

Everton are the latest club to register an interest in signing Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero, as reported by the Daily Star.

What's the latest news on Sergio Aguero?

Aguero's future has been the cause of speculation in recent weeks after he announced back in March that he will be leaving City at the end of the season.

A host of Premier League clubs have been linked with the striker, including Chelsea, Tottenham and Leeds, whilst the 32-year-old has also attracted interest from Barcelona and Inter Milan.

Now, Everton have entered the race for his signature.

What are Aguero's stats this season?

The veteran attacker, who has 97 caps for his country, has struggled with injuries this year, which have restricted him to 10 league appearances.

He has netted just twice in domestic action for Pep Guardiola's side in 2020/21. However, those goals have been scored in his last three top-flight matches, with his latest strike coming this past weekend in a 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Aguero's powerful finish into the roof of the net demonstrated that he still possesses the predatory instincts that have made him one of the finest goalscorers to have graced the Premier League.

Could Everton face any stumbling blocks in trying to sign Aguero?

Aside from the issue of a number of other clubs wanting to sign Aguero as well, Everton will reportedly be unable to pay Aguero's current wages of £240,000-a-week that he receives at City. If the Argentine is unwilling to take a pay cut, this could be a problem.

The Toffees have come up with a solution to this potential stumbling block, though. It is understood that they would be happy to offer Aguero a significant signing-on fee to make up for his reduced wages.

Can Aguero be Brands' latest coup?

Since arriving at the club in May 2018, Everton's director of football Marcel Brands has had no issues with tempting big names over to Goodison Park.

In his first transfer window on Merseyside, he strengthened the squad by bringing in Richarlison and Lucas Digne. He has since followed that up by appointing Carlo Ancelotti as the club's manager, and securing the signing of James Rodriguez last summer.

He now seems to have set his sights on getting Aguero, who Everton will hope can ease the burden on Dominic Calvert-Lewin. The England man headed home his 15th league goal on the weekend against Aston Villa, but no other Everton player has managed more than six Premier League goals for Ancelotti's men this term.

This could ultimately cost Everton a place in Europe for next season. When looking at the seven sides above the Toffees, who could all qualify for some form of continental competition through league position, there is a notable difference in the number of goals scored. Everton have managed eight less than any top seven side, and ten less than Liverpool in seventh. Clearly it's a shortfall of the squad in comparison to the teams the Toffees want to compete with.

But Brands would be taking a massive step in bridging that gap by signing a striker of Aguero's pedigree. Whether they work as an out-and-out partnership or simply combine to make a goal-laden strike-force that shares game-time, Aguero's natural ability combined with Calvert-Lewin's potent form of late could be just enough to get Everton over the line of European qualification for next season.

As things stand, they're only two points off the Reds - so that extra firepower could make all the difference.

