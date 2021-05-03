Man United transfer news: Jadon Sancho's Borussia Dortmund price-tag revealed

Manchester United target Jadon Sancho will be available this summer for less than €100m (£87m) according to Sport 1.

What’s the latest news involving Jadon Sancho?

Long-term Manchester United target Jadon Sancho has a ‘gentleman’s agreement’ in place whereby the England international can leave the club under certain conditions, according to Borussia Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc.

“We already had a gentlemen's agreement with Jadon last year that he can move under certain conditions,” said Zorc, as per Sport 1 journalist Patrick Berger.

He added, “However, this agreement doesn’t exist with Erling [Haaland]."

Whilst it appears Dortmund are keen to hang on to Haaland, Sancho certainly looks likely to leave this summer - with Sport 1 claiming he'll be allowed to depart for less than £87m.

Is this what Manchester United expected?

Yes. According to 90min United were confident that Sancho's asking price would drop in 2021 after Dortmund wouldn't budge on their initial valuation last summer, which was north of £100m.

The former Manchester City youngster has been a long standing target for the Red Devils and a summer move to the Premier League is looking on the cards.

Ultimately, United have played the long-game here rather than buckling under pressure to get Sancho through the door and certainly from a financial perspective, it seems to now be paying off.

How much will Man United pay for Sancho?

We now know that Dortmund are pricing Sancho - who has scored 12 goals this season - at less than £87m, so that figure alone gives some indication of how much he'll cost.

According to recent reports from Eurosport, however, United are hoping to clinch his signature for a fee of closer to £50m than £100m, so it seems there may still some way to go before both clubs reach an agreement.

But Dortmund find themselves four points adrift of the Champions League spots and missing out on Europe's biggest club competition could well be a factor when it comes to price.

Is Sancho the most important signing United can make this summer?

United fans will be keen to see the club finally land a right winger, something Ole Gunnar Solskjaer doesn't really have in his squad at the moment. However is that the most pressing issue in United's first team? Arguably not.

Defensively Harry Maguire has been steady and boasts a WhoScored rating of 7.05, the highest of any centre-back at the club. However the drop off to the next best rating will be a concern to Solskjaer - Victor Lindelof is on just 6.71.

This would suggest defensive reinforcements should take priority over bolstering attacking options. Raphael Varane is reportedly of interest to United and the World Cup winning Frenchman would be a marquee signing that lays down a statement of intent to the rest of the Premier League.

Another position that should arguably take priority is a centre-forward. Harry Kane has been outspoken in his desire to win trophies which could see him leave Tottenham this summer.

The two-time golden boot winner would undoubtedly provide a greater goal-scoring threat than Edinson Cavani and has been linked with an Old Trafford move.

However, the Uruguayan is set to remain at the club for a further year according to reports, which suggests United are indeed more focused on signing a right-sided attacker this summer.

