It took a while for it to get itself going, but in the end UFC Vegas 25 certainly didn't disappoint.

Rising UFC star Jiri Prochazka became a viral sensation overnight with an INSANE spinning back elbow that left former two-time title challenger Dominick Reyes lying spread-eagled face first on the canvas with what is almost a shoe-in for knockout of the year.

Before that, Giga Chikadze quite literally took UFC veteran Cub Swanson's breath away with one of the most vicious body kicks we've seen in recent memory. Press 'F' to pay respects to The Cubettes, UFC fans.

Speaking after the fight, Chikadze called out former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway following his first-round TKO victory over Swanson on Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

No but seriously, the 32-year-old kickboxing phenom from Georgia insisted he wants to face the former 145-pound titleholder after watching his one-sided beatdown of Calvin Kattar cageside at UFC on ABC 1. Why? Because it's Max FREAKING Holloway...

"I enjoyed this fight, and every time he [Holloway] did something nice, [I said], ‘Oh, how I want to fight him,’" Chikadze said to the media at the UFC Vegas 25 post-fight press conference. "I feel like after this type of performance, I might get it. And if not, maybe I can get his opponent."

But the #14-ranked UFC featherweight knows as well as anybody that you don't always get what you wish for. In this case, it seems like Holloway has other plans, with a date with Alexander Volkanovski firmly in his sights.

However, it appears Chikadze has a plan, or rather an opponent which probably makes a bit more sense in terms of the rankings, which is always something we can get behind.

“I’m going to say something I really want to say: If the fans and [UFC President] Dana [White] and [UFC matchmaker] Sean [Shelby] really want to see something special, I think [me] versus Yair Rodriguez will be a real ninja fight," he added.

"At some point, I believe this fight has to happen. It has to be real Mortal Kombat. I would love this fight, and plus, he’s been pulling out of fights for the last few times, and I’m not that dangerous.”

Chikadze vs Rodriguez? Sign us up!

