Tottenham manager news: Roberto Martinez's backroom staff could join before him

Roberto Martinez's trusted backroom staff could help ease the transition were he to agree to join Tottenham Hotspur this summer after Belgium's European Championship campaign, according to the print edition of The Sunday Sun (page 61).

Could Roberto Martinez really join Tottenham?

The report claims that the Spaniard would be willing to come back to the Premier League and that it would not be difficult for him to leave his job with Belgium after this summer's tournament, though Spurs are unlikely to be his only suitor.

Should he agree to a move, The Sun suggests members of his backroom staff could theoretically take pre-season training in North London while he is managing his current side.

Who is on Martinez's backroom staff?

While it's unclear as to who would be allowed to leave Belgium's campaign, the likes of former Scotland international Shaun Maloney are currently working with Martinez.

Maloney is the assistant manager with former Espanyol stopper Erwin Lemmens and ex-Real Sociedad custodian Iñaki Bergara heading up the coaching in the goalkeeping department.

Who else has been linked with the Tottenham manager's job?

The Guardian also mooted Martinez as a target in late April alongside England boss Gareth Southgate, though he has a contract until after the 2022 World Cup and has previously suggested he's committed to the cause with the Three Lions.

Chairman Daniel Levy is understood to want an attack-minded coach with a track-record in developing young talent and, while he was relegated with Wigan and sacked by Everton, Martinez could fit that mould.

In his current job alone, the 47-year-old has handed international debuts to 19 players, while he also brought through the likes of Tom Davies, John Stones and Victor Moses at Premier League level.

What has Martinez said about this Tottenham team?

Speaking during Amazon Prime's (via football.london) coverage of Tottenham's loss to Liverpool at Anfield in December, Martinez did suggest that his Spurs side were good enough mentally to compete for the Premier League title.

"I think we've seen that Spurs have got the mentality to compete for the title," he said

"With the first-half we saw from Liverpool, it’d have been very easy to give up.

"There's a big difference in playing well and winning games and winning titles and trophies.

"To win titles, you need to be the worst side in the game sometimes and find a way to stay in the game and come up with the talent and quality that you have and we saw that in some stages tonight."

