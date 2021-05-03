Liverpool transfer news: Club unlikely to pay £100m to sign Erling Haaland

Liverpool are big admirers of Erling Haaland but are not willing to pay £100m for him this summer, according to Football Insider.

What is the latest transfer news involving Erling Haaland?

They claim that the Anfield giants are 'outsiders' in the battle to sign the Norway striker who has also been linked with the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Agent Mino Raiola was seen on a trip to Spain to talk to the two La Liga giants in April while EuroSport have suggested Chelsea are confident of signing him and City are reportedly willing to sell Raheem Sterling this summer in an effort to help fund a move.

How much would Haaland cost in transfer fee and wages?

Football Insider suggest the 20-year-old would cost up to £100m and EuroSport have previously claimed the fee needed to sign him would be in the region of £130m, so Haaland certainly looks expensive if he were to leave the German giants this summer.

In terms of wages, The Mirror claimed last month that Raiola was looking to make his client the world's first £1m-per-week footballer and The Athletic have suggested a five-year deal for the striker could set any potential buyer back up to £400m.

According to SpotRac data, Thiago Alcantara and Mohamed Salah are currently the highest-paid players at the club, earning in the region of £200k-per-week.

Do Liverpool need to sign a striker?

While Jurgen Klopp's famed front three may deserve more than being written off after a poor year considering all the success they have brought to the club, they do look a little short in the central striking department.

Though Salah is second only to Harry Kane in the goalscoring charts in the Premier League this season, no other player has managed to hit double figures. Indeed, the likes of James Pearce have called for the club to sign a new forward, having only really strengthened their frontline with the signing of Diogo Jota over the last two summers.

How many goals has Haaland scored this season?

One of the elite marksmen in the game at the moment, Haaland has scored 37 goals in 38 games across all competitions so far.

In fact, only Robert Lewandoski and Cristiano Ronaldo have bagged more in Europe's top five major leagues this season and, given his age, whoever signs Haaland will surely have a lethal goalscorer for years to come.

