Crystal Palace's transfer business under manager Roy Hodgson has varied from being extremely shrewd to being very disappointing as they have experienced a mixed amount of success in the Premier League during his tenure.

Whilst the Eagles were able to draft in an extremely talented player in the form of Eberechi Eze last year, team-mates Michy Batshuayi and Jean-Phillipe Mateta have both ultimately failed to deliver the goods for the club on consistent basis since arriving at Selhurst Park on loan.

One of Palace's best signings of the Premier League era was Wilfried Zaha who re-joined the club in 2015 for £3.42m following a brief stint at Manchester United.

A talismanic figure for the Eagles, the Ivory Coast international has almost single-handedly retained his side's top-flight status by providing an abundance of creativity in recent years.

Having already reached double-figures in terms of goals in the Premier League this season, it wouldn't be at all surprising if Zaha adds to this particular tally in the coming weeks.

Ahead of Palace's clash with Sheffield United this weekend, we have decided to create a quiz based around 15 of their current stars in which you will have to match up the player with the club they were purchased from.

Will you be able to get every question correct?

Get involved below!

1 of 15 Which club did Palace sign Jean-Phillipe Mateta on loan from? Mainz Hertha Berlin Borussia Dortmund Bayer Leverkusen

