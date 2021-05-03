Tottenham manager news: Ryan Mason could get the job on a full-time basis

Ryan Mason has impressed senior figures at Tottenham Hotspur and is emerging as a serious contender to replace Jose Mourinho on a full-time basis, according to the print edition of The Sunday People (page 60).

What does Daniel Levy think?

The report claims that both chairman Daniel Levy and technical director Steve Hitchen believe Mason could be a popular appointment amongst the club's fanbase, with sections of the support recently calling for Levy's removal after the botched attempts to join the European Super League.

However, they will continue to seek talks with other candidates such as Roberto Martinez, Brendan Rodgers and Nuno Espirito Santo.

Already the youngest person to ever manage a Premier League game at the age of 29, Mason would break that record again, this time in terms of permanent appointments should he get the job.

How has Mason done so far?

Clearly, there is only a small sample size to judge Mason on given he has only managed Spurs three times since Mourinho was sacked.

Still, they have scored five times in his two Premier League games, conceding only once, though he was criticised for his decisions during the Carabao Cup final loss to Manchester City.

Writing in his column in The Daily Mail following that defeat, Ian Ladyman suggested that Mason 'did not have a plan' to beat Pep Guardiola, though of course the difference in their managerial careers has to be taken into account.

"As it is, Mason got away with one," he wrote.

"It was lame and limp but it wasn't embarrassing. All that was left by full-time was to wonder why Tottenham chose to get rid of his predecessor six days before this game."

What has Gareth Bale said about Ryan Mason?

Speaking to Sky Sports yesterday following the 4-0 win over Sheffield United - a game in which he scored three times - Gareth Bale praised his former teammate for helping the team play in a more attacking way recently.

"It was a great performance by the team," he said.

"From the first whistle, I felt we were on the front foot and got control of it and played some good football. I feel like we are taking a step in the right direction and playing more like the Tottenham way."

After the win over Southampton, Bale also noted Mason had been able to help turn the game around a half-time with a positive team talk.

"We have only had a couple of days with the new manager to try to do a couple of things," he said to Sky Sports (via The Evening Standard).

"We have only had a couple of days with the new manager so it will take time. We had a good chat at half-time. We had a few positional issues and needed to be more patient. It was a very good team talk at half-time."

