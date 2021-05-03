Man United transfer news: Red Devils in 'concrete talks' over La Liga star

Manchester United are in concrete talks over the transfer of Villarreal defender Pau Torres according to journalist Gianluigi Longari.

What’s the latest news on Pau Torres?

The 24-year-old has caught the attention of Premier League giants Manchester United, who appear keen to bolster their defensive reinforcements with the Spaniard.

The side sitting second in the Premier League with one foot already in a European final are said to have 'strong interest' in Torres and have had 'concrete talks' ahead of the summer transfer window.

Longari claims the 6 foot 4 defender has a release clause of around €65m, which converts to £56.3m.

Will Man United sign a centre-back this summer?

The club are reportedly very keen to acquire the services of a central defender this summer and Torres is just one of many La Liga defenders touted to join the Red Devils.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United are also exploring a deal involving Raphael Varane, a player who has been a long standing target for the club.

Continuing the theme of Frenchmen from La Liga, the highly regarded Jules Kounde has also been added to the list of defensive targets, whilst it has been suggested that Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu could be a Premier League proven option.

What are Torres’ stats this season?

After featuring in 30 league games this season, Torres has acquired a WhoScored rating of 6.75 in La Liga.

In comparison to United's central defenders, Maguire comes in at 7.05 as the dominant mainstay in their defence, however there is a substantial drop off to his defensive partners.

Victor Lindelof has predominantly been the preferred second choice to Maguire and has a WhoScored rating of 6.71, which raises the question of whether Torres a substantial enough improvement on the defenders already at the club.

Of course, Whoscored ratings aren't everything, but they do provide an interesting point of comparison in this instance.

Is Torres United’s best option?

Taking into account the substantial fee of £56.3m and his lack of experience in both Champions League and Premier League football, Torres seems like a risk not quite worth taking.

The experience of a Varane type figure would be invaluable to the club and despite the stumbling blocks that come with big-name signings, he would be the better addition.

Having been a key part of Real Madrid's Champions League successes under Zinedine Zidane and a World Cup triumph with France, he has played at the level that United are aiming to reach.

Torres does have seven caps for Spain on his CV but that's a drop in the ocean compared to Varane's achievements.

