Liverpool transfer news: When Ibrahima Konate will have Reds medical

Liverpool will complete a move for Ibrahima Konate at the end of the season, according to Anfield Central.

What's the latest rumours involving Ibrahima Konate?

The Reds' defensive woes have been clear to see in a disappointing 2020/21 campaign having conceded 39 goalsso far in the Premier League, compared to just 33 in the entirety of their title winning campaign.

But they look to be edging ever-closer to rectifying their defensive frailties.

Liverpool's interest in Konate's services has been widely reported with the likes of Fabrizio Romano confirming that the Reds are set to sign the defender for £30.5m on a five-year deal.

Man United vs Liverpool POSTPONED! Live reaction as it happened on The Football Terrace...

When will Konate take his Liverpool medical?

According to Anfield Central, the deal is all but complete with the final touches to be concluded after the end of the season - that's when Liverpool will pay the defender's release clause and when he'll undergo a medical with the Reds.

The defender has been linked with the Merseyside club throughout the season and his likely arrival leaves Liverpool with some big decisions to make on their current crop of central defenders.

What is Konate's potential?

RB Leipzig's staff reportedly believe that Konate has the potential to be the best centre-back in the world ahead of Leipzig teammate Dayot Upamecano, who will join Bayern Munich in the summer.

Despite encouraging praise about his ability on the field, his injury history may come as a minor concern to Klopp having already faced a season plagued with injuries to key members of current his squad.

This season alone the Frenchman has missed 154 days with separate injuries, including torn muscle fibre, fitness issues and an ankle injury. His torn muscle fibre injury began in the 2019/20 season and kept him out for almost the entire season.

Liverpool will be desperately hoping he has overcome his injury frailties - the defender has been available for selection since the start of February.

Do Liverpool need to sign another centre-back this summer?

Yes. Maybe two.

Liverpool have been plagued with injuries, particularly at the heart of defence, with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez missing the vast majority of the campaign.

Throughout a miserable 2020/21 season the Reds have been forced to play midfielders in defence and give first team opportunities to the likes of Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips, something beyond Klopp's wildest fears at the beginning of the term.

Not replacing Dejan Lovren last summer has proved one of Klopp's few big mistakes as Liverpool boss and in the coming window it is time to rectify that. Upon Lovren's departure the club had three senior centre backs, two of which boasted a long history of injuries.

Joel Matip appears to lack the fitness required to play in such a physically demanding league and should be replaced with a more available option, whilst Joe Gomez offers vast potential but also can't guarantee his availability.

Despite being just 21-years-old, Ozan Kabak has impressed after a shaky start and signing him would be a steal considering the reported £18m fee plus add ons to acquire his services on a permanent basis.

1 of 15 How many league titles have Liverpool won? 18 19 20 17

It would be sensible to put less pressure on Kabak to perform week in week out. Therefore the Turkish international should be a strong backup option, with Konate likely to be signed with the view of competing against Gomez for that second starting spot beside Virgil van Dijk.

Phillips, meanwhile, despite a solid enough start to life in the Liverpool first team, seems unlikely to keep his place once better options come along. January signing Ben Davies, on the other hand, is still awaiting his first team debut.

News Now - Sport News