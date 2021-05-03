Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta future in doubt but Yves Bissouma chased

Mikel Arteta's future as Arsenal manager is in doubt but the club will still likely make a move for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, according to the print edition of The Sunday People (page 59).

What is the latest on Arteta's future?

The report claims that the idea of the Spaniard continuing is in 'doubt' after a miserable first full season in charge which sees them sit ninth in the Premier League, six points off of West Ham United who occupy the final European spot.

Clearly, there is a chance Arsenal could still win the Europa League though they trail former manager Unai Emery's current side Villarreal ahead of Thursday's home leg in the semi-final.

Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb have previously suggested the 39-year-old could lose his job should he fail to win that tournament.

What is the latest transfer news involving Bissouma?

They also claim that, even if Arteta was to be sacked, Bissouma would be targeted. Crucially, the report also suggests Arsenal are in 'pole position' to sign the midfielder ahead of the likes of Tottenham, Everton and West Ham.

How much would Bissouma cost?

The People report that Brighton would be 'happy to double their money' this summer, with the 24-year-old heading into the final two years of his contract on the South Coast.

Having signed for £15m in 2018, that would suggest Bissouma would cost around £30m for any club looking to sign him.

How well has Bissouma played this season?

According to WhoScored data, the Mali international has averaged 2.8 tackles and 1.7 interceptions per game this season, which would see him rank first in both metrics in the Arsenal squad.

Still, that's not to say Bisouma is just a defensive midfielder. His average of 1.2 shots per game, as well as 1.5 dribbles over the same period, would be the most of any of the Gunners' current options in central midfield.

Clearly possessing the dynamism to make an impact in both an attacking and defensive sense, Bissouma would appear to be an ideal option as a box-to-box midfielder.

What has Jamie Carragher said about him?

Speaking on Sky Sports in April following Brighton's draw with Everton, Jamie Carragher lavished Bissouma with praise.

'The biggest talking point or bright spark from the game was the performance of Bissouma, who was the man of the match but not just the best player on the pitch, the best player by a mile on the pitch, he really was," he said (via The Daily Mail).

'You looked at him and he really does look like a top-quality player. He was excellent at Old Trafford [against Manchester United] for Brighton and he just looked head and shoulders above everyone on the pitch [versus Everton].

'He's been someone a lot of teams have talked about or looked at. I don't think teams will be looking at him, I think they will be bidding for him at the end of the season."

