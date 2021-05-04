Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe have both been in sensational form in front of goal this season.

The two young superstars have both been involved in more than 45 goals for their respective clubs across all competitions in 2020/21.

In terms of players aged 23 or under, Haaland and Mbappe are clear of the competition when it comes to goal contributions.

However, their almost superhuman prolificacy in 2020/21 doesn't mean that we can't laud the rest of Europe's talented youngsters.

So what we have done is created an XI of footballers aged 23 or under who have the most goals and assists combined so far this season.

Only those who play in Europe's top 15 leagues have been considered for selection, with contributions from both league and cup games taken into account.

All goal and assist numbers sourced from Transfermarkt.

GK | Arnaud Bodart, 23y/o (Standard Liege) - 1

Games: 46

Goals: 1

Assists: 0

RB | Rasmus Kristensen, 23y/o (RB Salzburg) - 13

Games: 40

Goals: 4

Assists: 9

CB | Cristian Romero, 23y/o (Atalanta) - 8

Games: 37

Goals: 3

Assists: 5

CB | David Hancko, 23y/o (Sparta Prague) - 6

Games: 22

Goals: 4

Assists: 2

LB | Theo Hernandez, 23y/o (AC Milan) - 13

Games: 41

Goals: 6

Assists: 7

CDM | Tuen Koopmeiners, 23y/o (AZ Alkmaar) - 24

Games: 38

Goals: 17

Assists: 7

RM | Jadon Sancho, 21y/o (Borussia Dortmund) - 30

Games: 34

Goals: 12

Assists: 18

LM | Marcus Rashford, 23y/o (Manchester United) - 33

Games: 51

Goals: 20

Assists: 13

CAM | Phil Foden, 20y/o (Manchester City) - 23

Games: 45

Goals: 14

Assists: 9

ST | Erling Braut Haaland, 20y/o (Borussia Dortmund) - 48

Games: 38

Goals: 37

Assists: 11

ST | Kylian Mbappe, 22y/o (Paris Saint-Germain) - 47

Games: 43

Goals: 37

Assists: 10

Foden and Rashford are the Premier League representatives in the XI, with Sancho joining the pair to form a very exciting English attacking trio.

The three England internationals have contributed to a combined total of 86 goals this season, which is mighty impressive and bodes very well for the country's Euro 2020 campaign this summer.

In terms of all English players operating in Europe right now, only Harry Kane has a better goal contribution record than Rashford and Sancho, while Foden is joint-sixth on that list, one behind Raheem Sterling and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

England's future really is incredibly bright...

