Norwich City: Two moments that have stopped Stuart Webber from enjoying promotion season

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber has admitted that he uses two key moments from the side's relegation campaign in 2019/20 to motivate himself every day.

Last season, the Canaries dropped down to the Championship with a whimper, winning just five games all year and finishing 14 points adrift of safety.

Things are looking a lot rosier right now after Norwich clinched the second-tier title at the weekend. However, Webber has revealed that he's struggled to enjoy the Canaries' promotion push because two fateful moments from last term remain in his mind.

When asked recently on the High Performance Podcast if he has any doubts about where Norwich are heading, Webber claimed that he still thinks of two incidents that stop him from getting too carried away.

He said: "I wake up every morning at the minute and I think of two things. Every single day since we got relegated, I think of two things when I wake up.

"I think of Watford at home when we gave a goal away after two minutes and I think of Michail Antonio scoring four goals against us the day we got relegated for West Ham and it scares the living daylights out of me, the thought of that ever happening again."

"It scares me, it's what drives me every day. It's why at the minute I'm finding it very, very difficult to enjoy what we're about to do because I slip into trying to enjoy it and that just comes back in my head."

It makes sense that Antonio's four goals is a particular sore point for Webber. It came in the final month of the season, with Norwich still having faint hopes of pulling off the great escape as they faced West Ham, who were also fighting for survival.

It seemed likely that a tense game would ensue, but instead Daniel Farke's men were swept aside, with Antonio scoring two goals in either half to complete a 4-0 trouncing, confirming Norwich's relegation.

Webber has said that he cannot stop thinking about those nightmare displays, and maybe that's how he's managed to consistently achieve high performance.

Rather than revelling in Norwich's successes, which he has every right to do, he remembers when life was a lot more challenging and remains focused on ensuring it won't happen again.

Still, Norwich will get the chance for redemption in 2021/22, and Webber will be hoping that the side can deal with Antonio much better than they did last year.

