West Ham United kept themselves in contention for Champions League qualification on Monday evening.

David Moyes' side travelled to Burnley knowing that only a victory would suffice and they managed to earn just that at Turf Moor.

West Ham won the game 2-1 thanks to a brace from the returning Michail Antonio.

Chris Wood had opened the scoring on the night from the penalty spot, but the visitors responded in style.

One of the key men behind West Ham's first half comeback on a rainy night in Lancashire was summer signing Said Benrahma.

The Algerian winger was pretty much unplayable and his assist for Antonio's second goal in the 29th-minute was absolutely brilliant.

Benrahma's whipped cross into the box was right on the money and his West Ham colleague only had to get the smallest of touches on the ball to direct it towards goal and past Nick Pope.

Benrahma's assist

Beautiful stuff from Benrahma and what made his stunning performance in the first half hour or so at Turf Moor even better is the fact that he was fasting for Ramadan.

In the UK this year, Muslims are not allowed to consume food or drink during daylight hours between April 12th and May 12th.

After tormenting Burnley's defence for 35 minutes, a mid-game stoppage allowed Benrahma to grab a drink and something to eat.

Benrahma breaks Ramadan fast

You really do have to applaud these footballers for the high-quality work they put in while not being able to eat or drink all day.

Benrahma's performance against Burnley was arguably his finest in a West Ham shirt to date and the only thing missing was a goal.

The former Brentford man is yet to find the back of the net for the Hammers, but he has contributed six assists in his first 29 appearances for the club.

If he can turn in displays of the calibre we saw at Burnley on a consistent basis, the goals will certainly come sooner rather than later.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

1 of 15 Which club did West Ham sign Angelo Ogbonna from? Juventus Inter Milan AC Milan Napoli

News Now - Sport News