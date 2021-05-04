Manchester City’s Champions League semi-final second leg clash against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night is one of the biggest games in the club’s history.

City are aiming to reach the Champions League final for the very first time and have given themselves a fantastic chance of achieving that goal thanks to last week’s 2-1 win at the Parc des Princes.

Marquinhos put PSG 1-0 up in the first half of last week’s first leg but second-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez turned the tie on its head.

“I don’t have to tell anyone – the players, backroom staff, doctors, cooks – how important it is,” City boss Pep Guardiola told reporters, by The Guardian, ahead of Tuesday’s fixture. “We’ve been looking for this moment for many, many years.”

Indeed, the revered Guardiola was hired by the Premier League side in 2016 to help them become European champions for the first time.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich head coach has won a host of major honours with City, including two (soon to be three) league titles, four League Cups and the FA Cup.

But winning the Champions League with his current employers is the Catalan coach’s primary objective, and he’s never come closer than this.

PSG, however, are also aiming to win the competition for the first time in their history.

They came agonisingly close last season - losing 1-0 in the final against Bayern Munich - and will be desperate to avoid further heartache at the Etihad Stadium.

With the likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria in their ranks, only a fool would write off PSG’s chances of reaching the final.

United fan Andy Tate spots PSG team bus in Manchester

Many Manchester United supporters will be rooting for the Parisians on Tuesday.

And one of the Red Devils’ well-known fans spotted PSG’s team bus in Manchester earlier this week.

Andy Tate - who shot to internet fame in 2014 for his incredible rant against David Moyes on FullTimeDevils - couldn’t believe his luck when the coach drove past him in the street.

After bursting out laughing, Tate can be heard saying: “This is f****** brilliant, this! PSG! Come on, Paris! Come on, Mbappe, f*** ‘em up!”

He then signs off with a cheer before the recording ends.

Watch the funny footage here…

Let’s check out some of the reaction to the video, which is going viral on Twitter…

Watch: Andy Tate's epic David Moyes rant

And while we’re here, let’s cast our minds back to 2014 and re-watch Tate’s finest moment from United’s ill-fated 2013-14 campaign under ‘Moyes-eh’…

Andy - we salute you.

(Credit: The Football Terrace)

