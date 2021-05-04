Liverpool transfer news: Verdict on mooted Mo Salah replacement

Liverpool may look to swoop in for Jadon Sancho if Mohamed Salah decides to leave the club in the summer.

The Egyptian forward joined the Reds from Roma in 2017 and has gone onto become an icon at Anfield.

Salah has played just shy of 200 games for Liverpool and has managed to convert an incredible 138 goals during his time on Merseyside, according to Transfermarkt. However, the Reds are beginning to plan for life without the marksman.

BILD has stated, and further reported by ESPN, that Mohamed Salah could be on the move this summer and the Anfield club apparently already have a replacement in mind.

As per the report, Jurgen Klopp has been sniffing around his former stomping ground and is keen to bring Jadon Sancho to the Premier League as Salah's replacement.

The English winger rose through Manchester City's academy but has ultimately made his name in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.

However, is he ready to return to the English top-flight and potentially fill Salah's shoes?

Tom Kelly, Jonathan Gorrie, Sam Brookes and Josh Cole offer their verdicts.

Tom Kelly

"It's simply too much pressure for Sancho, who is valued at £90m by Transfermarkt.

"In terms of trickery and close dribbling, Sancho is arguably the superior winger. However, the one thing that Salah has provided for Liverpool on a consistent basis is goals.

"Earlier on this season, the Englishman proved he isn't the natural goal scorer that the Reds need, as it took him 13 games to convert his first Bundesliga goal.

"In the Premier League this term, Salah has converted 20 goals, which account for 36.36% of Liverpool's total strikes in the English top-flight.

"Liverpool don't need to replace a winger, they need to replace a goalscorer."

Jonathan Gorrie

"With Salah fast approaching 30 and football finances at a low following the COVID-19 pandemic, it's hard to see any of the elite clubs buying him. Indeed, this is something Rory Smith pointed out back in January, with any plans to sell either Salah or Sadio Mane ruined given the dire financial situations of the biggest teams in Europe.

"With that in mind, perhaps there have been leaks about a major signing such as Sancho in order to alleviate some of the fans' frustration against FSG after the European Super League fiasco.

"Even if they do spend big money this summer, Sancho isn't what they need should Salah and Mane stay. Clearly, injuries have seriously affected Liverpool this season but their lack of genuine top-class replacements for their crocked stars showed just how brittle Jurgen Klopp's squad is."

Sam Brookes

"He certainly could be.

"If Salah did move on, it would be a blow for Liverpool – it is hard to find players who can regularly score 20+ goals every season.

"Yet Sancho is a special talent. He has proven that over a sustained period at Dortmund, and has now produced 50 assists in his Bundesliga career. Salah has managed 36 in the Premier League, and taken 52 more games than Sancho to get to that number.

"Sancho has also outdone Salah when it has come to key passes this season, making 62 compared to Salah’s 45. This indicates that Sancho offers more with his all-round game, and can create far more chances for the team he plays in.

"Liverpool have been missing that creativity at times this year. If they are looking for someone to solve that issue, Sancho is the man for the job."

Josh Cole

“Whereas it would be naïve to suggest that Sancho does not possess the talent needed to thrive in the Premier League, he still has a great deal to learn to reach Salah’s level.

“After setting the Bundesliga alight last season with his displays, the winger has been relatively inconsistent during the current campaign as he has only been able to find the back of the net on six occasions in the league.

“In order to maintain a title push next season, it could be argued that Liverpool ought to be focusing on improving their defence instead of spending a considerable amount of money on Sancho as they have conceded an alarming total of 39 goals in 33 Premier League games to date.

“Whilst Virgil van Dijk will eventually make his return from injury, the arrival of another world-class centre-back could allow the Reds to close the gap between them and Manchester City.”

