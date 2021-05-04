NXT comes your way this Tuesday in WWE's second show of the week. The Black and Gold brand has an action packed episode in store, with a return, as well as several huge matches.

The Prince is back! What will Finn Bálor have in store for the NXT Universe when he returns to the black-and-gold brand? Elsewhere, Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon will put the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles on the line in a Street Fight against The Way, Leon Ruff and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott look to settle their bitter rivalry in a Falls Count Anywhere Match, Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher clash with The Grizzled Young Veterans and more, all on NXT tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Will the third time be the charm for The Way against Shotzi & Ember?

Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell certainly hope so as they challenge Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon for the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles in a Street Fight this Tuesday night.

The Way have coveted the championships since their unveiling, but Blackheart & Moon represent the constant hurdle they’ve been unable to clear. LeRae & Hartwell came up short in their Dusty Classic Semifinal Match in February and failed to dethrone Blackheart & Moon at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

This encounter figures to be much more brutal, and LeRae & Hartwell already set a savage tone with merciless ambush last week on NXT, capped off by Hartwell smashing a vase over Blackheart’s head.

Have The Way unlocked the ruthlessness they need to capture the gold? Or have they only lit a fire in their adversaries?

See who walks out with the titles this Tuesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Ruff and “Swerve” set for Falls Count Anywhere battle

The next chapter between Leon Ruff and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott is likely to be the most brutal yet.

The heated rivals will clash in a Falls Count Anywhere Match that will kick off NXT this Tuesday night.

“Swerve” seemed to think he had the last laugh with a victory over Ruff last month, but Ruff made it clear that their issue was far from over when he attacked Scott backstage.

Though he admitted to being surprised that Ruff was capable of that viciousness, “Swerve” offered an appropriate retort: a challenge for a Falls Count Anywhere Match.

Catch NXT this Tuesday night at 8/7 C on USA Network to see where the unique stipulation takes these nemeses!

Ciampa & Thatcher to square off with GYV

Who deserves the next NXT Tag Team Title opportunity?

Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher and The Grizzled Young Veterans are staking their claims, and they’ll clash in what promises to be a pivotal tussle this Tuesday night on NXT at 8/7 C on USA Network.

After coming up just shy of capturing the then-vacant titles at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, GYV believe they’re still at the front of the line. But reunited, Ciampa & Thatcher have turned their attention to the championships as well, and they fired the first shot in beating Zack Gibson & James Drake out of the ring last week.

Be sure to tune in to NXT this Tuesday night to see which duo moves a step closer to the gold.

Could we see Balor go straight for NXT Champion Karrion Kross? Will there be new Women's Tag Team Champions? and who will come out on top in a brutal Falls Count Anywhere match? What a show we've got in store!

