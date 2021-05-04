Nate Diaz has been forced to postpone his upcoming fight with Leon Edwards after suffering a minor injury in training.

The former UFC lightweight title challenger was due to face England's Leon Edwards in the co-main event of UFC 262 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, but Diaz has now pulled out on doctor's orders.

A source close to the situation confirmed the news to GIVEMESPORT following an initial report from Yahoo! Sports. The person asked to remain anonymous as the UFC have yet to make an official announcement.

The welterweight matchup has been rescheduled to take place at UFC 263 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The fight will serve as the first five-round, non-title co-main event in UFC history for the card headlined by a rematch between UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and #3-ranked UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori, per sources.

It didn't take long for Birmingham's Edwards (18-3, 1 NC) to respond to the news.

In a Twitter post, he wrote: 'What's already been written can't be denied.'

Diaz (20-12) and his representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 36-year-old southpaw, who fights out of Stockton, California, is one of the most popular fighters on the UFC roster.

He hasn't competed since losing to Jorge Masvidal in their "BMF" title fight at Madison Square Garden in November 2019.

#3-ranked UFC welterweight Edwards, meanwhile, is unbeaten in his past nine fights. The 29-year-old is an impressive 10-2 in the UFC, but his bout against Belal Muhammad ended in controversy after he inadvertently poked Muhammad in the eye, rendering him unable to continue.

UFC 263 will take place at the Gila River Arena, home of the Arizona Coyotes.

