Happy 34th birthday, Cesc Fabregas.

The Spaniard is one the greatest midfielders of modern times, enjoying successful stints with Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea.

Fabregas is currently on the books at AS Monaco, where he's played a role in their unexpected Ligue 1 title challenge in 2020/21.

The former Spain international is still a pretty tidy performer on his day, but is obviously far from the player he was in his prime.

In his younger days at Arsenal, Fabregas was virtually unstoppable, a midfielder who could dictate any game and reach double figures for both goals and assists in a single season.

The Barcelona-born midfielder was also capable of humiliating opposing players with ease, as Robbie Savage found out in December 2006.

During a 6-2 win for Arsenal against Blackburn Rovers at the Emirates Stadium, Fabregas embarrassed the Welshman by pulling off one of the filthiest nutmegs in Premier League history.

Savage looked as if he was trying to stamp on Fabregas' foot by the corner flag, but the Spaniard was far too quick for him.

Now you see him, now you don't...

"Savage tries to stamp on Cesc’s foot and ends up being nutmegged and 20 yards behind him facing the wrong way," one fan wrote in the comment section.

"Savage dying to kick him but couldn't get near him," another added.

A third quipped: "I wouldn't track back after that, I would go home, have a nice warm shower, wrap myself in my blanket and curl into a ball..."

After nutmegging Savage, Fabregas burst into the Blackburn penalty area and then saw his shot saved by Brad Friedel, with Mathieu Flamini firing home for the Gunners on the rebound.

Had Fabregas' shot gone in, it would have been an iconic Premier League goal.

He netted a fair few memorable ones in an Arsenal shirt, though, finishing his stint at the Gunners in the summer of 2011 with 57 goals and 92 assists to his name.

