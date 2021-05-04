WWE have announced that Eva Marie will be making a shock return to RAW soon.

During this week's episode of the Red Brand, a vignette aired, teasing her comeback.

Check out the video below:

During the clip, which sees Marie leaning against a Ferrari, she asks: "Do I have your attention?" before smiling at the camera.

Eva goes on to explain why she's returning to RAW, saying:

"I’ve been thinking about where I’ve been and where I’m going. Do I have your attention now? Good.

"You know, on the road of life there are twists and turns, and I’ve always tried to be the one in control of my own life, and the independence that comes with it, but part of that is giving back.

"Now I have your attention. I want to be someone others look up to, I want to influence others to go after their own ambitions like I did. So, I’m back where my journey started. This is Eva-lution."

You can't say WWE haven't caught the eye with their announcement of Marie's return. But at this moment in time, it's unclear if she'll be used as a full-time Superstar or in a management role.

Fans will remember Eva's whirlwind first run in the company, which saw her join NXT in 2013 before becoming a member of the Total Divas cast.

She made her main roster debut that year and signed to the SmackDown brand, before returning to NXT in 2015.

Marie was then recalled to the main roster and spent time on both brands, before departing WWE in 2017 to pursue other opportunities.

Now though, 'The Flame-Haired Femme Fatale' is back for another crack at RAW and it will certainly be interesting to see what 'The Eva-lution' will bring.

WWE continues this week with NXT on Tuesday and Friday Night SmackDown, live to UK fans on BT Sport.

