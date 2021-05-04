Genshin Impact Tier List 2021

Action role-playing game Genshin Impact has become a hit with gamers, and following its release in late 2020, it has picked up an audience with millions of fans interested in playing the game.

It also uses something called gacha game monetization, this is a mechanic which is similar to a toy vending machine. This monetization is for players to obtain new characters, weapons, and other resources.



If you're looking for a game which is popular and has a massive community, look no further than genshin.

The game, which is made by miHoYo, is available on PC and PS4 and is also free-to-play.



Another good thing about Genshin is that it also has cross-play comparability between systems, and therefore PC and PS4 players can play together.



Players will want to know which characters in the game are the best to use, so we have made a tier list to help gamers decide who to play with in Genshin.

Tier list for Genshin Impact

S Tier

Bennett- Utility

Ganyu- Main DPS

Diluc- Main DPS

Hu Tao- Main DPS

Zhongli- Sub DPS

Mona- Sub DPS

Tartaglia- Main DPS

Venti- Utility

Xiao- Main DPS

Xingqiu- Sub DPS

A Tier

Albedo- Sub DPS

Diona- Utility

Fischl- Sub DPS

Jean- Utility

Keqing- Main DPS

Ningguang- Main DPS

Qiqi- Utility

Razor- Main DPS

Rosaria- Sub DPS

Sucrose- Utility

Xiangling- Sub DPS



B Tier

Barbara- Utility

Beidou- Main DPS

Chongyun- Sub DPS

Kaeya- Sub DPS

Xinyan- Main DPS



C Tier

Lisa- Sub DPS

Noelle- Utility

Traveler Anemo- Sub DPS

Traveler Geo- Utility



D Tier

Amber- Sub DPS



There are an abundance of characters in the game to play with, 30 in total, and it is truly hard to find the best character to use, especially as they are split into three categories:

Main DPS- Main damage dealer

Sub DPS- Secondary damage dealer

Utility- Used for control buffs and healing



Fans can pick and choose which character they want to play with ease, so can test out who they play best with, however this tier list gives somewhat of a bearing as to who is best to use in the game.



You can find more Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News