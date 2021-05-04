The card for WrestleMania Backlash is stacking up nicely with three title matches confirmed so far. On Monday, Charlotte Flair continued being "The Opportunist" by getting added to the RAW Women's Championship match at the pay-per-view.

At WrestleMania Backlash, new RAW Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley must test her mettle with the odds stacked against her when she takes on former titleholders Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat Match.

Ripley captured her first RAW Women’s Title from Asuka in a thrilling matchup on The Grandest Stage of Them All, and The Nightmare’s power and take-no-prisoners attitude makes her a true force of nature. Then again, The Empress boasts a skill set and ability to adapt that are matched by few.

Nevertheless, the biggest threat may be The Queen. Driven by a newfound aggression that stems from being left out of The Showcase of the Immortals, Flair is operating on another level.

She is further angered over her belief that Ripley stepped into her spot to challenge The Empress at The Show of Shows and will stop at nothing to reclaim her place on the top of the mountain.

Don’t miss the Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania Backlash on Sunday, May 16, streaming live at 8 ET/5 PT, exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Ripley is no stranger to either opponent, having made the final three of this year's Women's Royal Rumble with Flair, as well as battling with her at WrestleMania 36 for the NXT Women's Title.

The same scenario can be said about Asuka. The Japanese Superstar last faced the Australian, when she teamed with Lana and Naomi on the April 26 episode of the Red Brand to face Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax and Ripley.

There's no denying that these three women are going to try and steal the show and they could do just that.

