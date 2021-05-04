Spurs transfer news: Tottenham re-ignite interest in rising star

Tottenham have made an approach to sign Norwich full-back Max Aarons, as reported by Football Insider.

What's the latest news on Max Aarons?

Spurs were first linked with Aarons back in 2018, when the defender was still a teenager. They now appear to have re-ignited their interest in the 21-year-old, with the club prioritising signing a right-back this summer.

Are Norwich going to sell Aarons this summer?

According to reports, they are open to the idea.

It is understood that the Canaries made a "gentleman's agreement" with Aarons last year, where they told the youngster that they would be happy to allow him to leave if he stayed at Carrow Road for one more season.

He has now done that, suggesting that Norwich will not stand in Aarons' way if they receive a suitable offer for him in the upcoming transfer window. Norwich have set a price-tag of £30m for Aarons.

What are Aarons' stats this season?

Aarons has been a regular in the Norwich side this term, starting 44 of their 45 Championship games to date.

He has registered six goal involvements, playing his part in the team's title-winning campaign, with Norwich set to return to the Premier League in 2021/22.

As per WhoScored, Aarons is clearly above Tottenham's Serge Aurier and Matt Doherty when it comes to dribbling, having completed 58 successful dribbles in the Championship. Aurier has only managed 16, with Doherty even further behind on just 5.

Aarons also holds a clear advantage over the Spurs pair in the 'key passes' category, having delivered 60 to Aurier's 18 and Doherty's 10.

Levy's opportunity to fix Spurs' achilles heel?

The right-back position has become a major problem for Tottenham this season, with the club struggling to establish who their best full-back is.

Aurier has been used on 18 occasions in the Premier League, whilst Doherty has featured 15 times, indicating that there is little to choose between the duo. Japhet Tanganga and Moussa Sissoko have also been used in this role, which highlights how Spurs have tried a variety of alternatives at right-back, but have been unable to settle on their preferred option.

Levy needs to try to come up with a solution this summer, and Aarons could be the man to make this position his own if Spurs can tempt him to north London.

Tottenham will not want to be chopping and changing their right-back again next year, and Aarons has shown this season that he can play on a weekly basis at a consistently high level.

If he can replicate his Norwich form for Tottenham, Levy may have found himself a player who can fix Spurs' achilles heel.

