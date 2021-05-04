Burnley 1-2 West Ham: Journalist hails player who had their "best game" for West Ham

Football correspondent and West Ham supporter Jacob Steinberg has claimed that one of David Moyes' newest signings had their "best game" for the club during Monday's 2-1 win over Burnley.

What did Jacob Steinberg say?

Reflecting on the Hammers' return to winning ways, Steinberg took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to praise the performance of the side's winger, Said Benrahma.

Steinberg said: "Benrahma’s best game for West Ham last night. Thought Fornals was brilliant too. Four games left and they’re still in with a chance of qualifying for the Champions League."

What were Said Benrahma's stats in the game?

Benrahma was heavily involved from the outset, and produced some hugely impressive numbers in the game.

As per WhoScored, he delivered five key passes - Aaron Cresswell was the only other player on the pitch to match this.

Indeed, Benrahma's overall passing was precise throughout, as he registered a passing accuracy of 92.7% - this percentage was only bettered by Manuel Lanzini (94.9%).

The Algerian forward was rewarded for his efforts as he set up Michail Antonio's equalising goal. Antonio went on to add a second, as the Irons snapped their two-match losing streak to move back into fifth place, just three points behind Chelsea.

Was this Benrahma's best performance for West Ham?

It probably was.

His maiden Premier League campaign has not gone exactly to plan, as the 25-year-old has yet to find the net in the top-flight since joining West Ham last October on a £23,000-a-week deal.

However, on Monday night, he showed why the club forked out over £20m to make his move permanent in January. Previously, he had not managed more than three key passes in a game for David Moyes' men. On this occasion, he managed five and deservedly got an assist, just his fifth of the season.

Benrahma has actually been given a slightly higher match rating by WhoScored than the 7.42 mark that he received yesterday - he was awarded a score of 7.43 against Crystal Palace in January.

Given the importance of the match, though, with West Ham's top four hopes hanging by a thread heading into the contest, and the fact that he got an assist in this game - something that he did not manage against Palace - it is fair to say that his display at Burnley was his best since moving to east London.

Can Benrahma have a major say in West Ham's top four push?

There is no reason why not.

Having not started any of West Ham's previous four matches, Benrahma made the most of his opportunity to to play from the beginning, and it will be difficult for Moyes to drop him now.

With the team also having Antonio and Jesse Lingard in their ranks, they look a formidable force going forwards.

Furthermore, West Ham still have three bottom-half sides to face in their final four fixtures. After causing Burnley all sorts of problems, Benrahma will be licking his lips at the prospect of facing Brighton, West Brom and Southampton in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have a trickier run-in on paper, as they must take on Manchester City, Arsenal, Leicester and Aston Villa.

With Benrahma showing signs of reaching top form, he could play a crucial role in helping West Ham's push for a place in the top four.

