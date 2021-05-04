Pokemon Go: When does Luminous Legends X start?

Niantic have announced two seismic events for Pokemon Go that trainers will be able to experience during May.

The Luminous Legends X event will be hitting smartphones all around the world as the Seasons of Legends series continues. With this comes a new legendary Pokemon that will be featured in five-star raids for the very first time, the Life Pokemon, Xerneas.

Not only that, but some new dragon and fairy-tale creatures will be spawning from the long grass, such as Goomy, Swirlix and Spritzee.

Since the release of Pokemon Go in 2016, it has grown into a game that fans have always wanted, despite a controversial start to life. This was mainly due to various bugs and technical issues that the game endured.

That being said, Niantic refused to rest on its laurels and have worked tirelessly to refine Pokemon Go into one of the most popular augmented reality (AR) games on the market today.

It is not just new Pokemon that Niantic are releasing into the wild in May, but also new items, timed and event-exclusive research will be available to complete during the duration of the event.

Rainy Lure Module will also be introduced to Pokemon Go. This can be used at Pokestops to attract specific Pokemon that like rain, such as water, bug and electric-types. You can also evolve a Sliggoo when the in-game weather is rainy.

Dragonite and Salamence, two of the most powerful Pokemon across the entire franchise, will be given certain attacks during this event. If you evolve a Dragonair if you use a Charged TM on it, it will learn Draco Meteor. Evolving a Shelgon or using a Charged TM will teach it Outrage.

New Pokemon will be hatching from 7 km eggs, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Azurill, Gible, Swirlix and Spritzee can be obtained from these specific eggs during the first half of the event.

There is so much to get through and plenty for trainers to get excited about as the Luminous Legends X event edges closer. The Y event will begin straight after, with another legendary Pokemon making its way into five-star raids.

When does Luminous Legends X start?

The first of two iconic events will get underway on Tuesday 4th May at 10 am and will run until Monday 17th May at 8 pm.

