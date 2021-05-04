Liverpool transfer news: Serie A striker's agent working to force summer move

Liverpool target Dusan Vlahovic has rejected Fiorentina's contract offer, with his agent keen to seal a move away for the striker, according to Nicolo Schira.

What's the latest news involving Dusan Vlahovic?

The 21-year-old striker has caught the attention of Europe's top sides and clubs will be on red alert after it was revealed that the forward has rejected Fiorentina's opening contract offer that would have seen him remain at the club until 2025.

According to reports from journalist Nicolo Schira, Vlahovic's agent is working to earn his client a move away from the Italian club, with some of Europe's biggest names circling.

How many goals has Vlahovic scored this season?

The forward has proved a clinical finisher this season having scored 19 goals in 30 appearances in Serie A.

According to WhoScored, he has 2.5 shots per game average which is higher than Roberto Firmino's, who currently occupies the number nine shirt for the Reds.

However, despite Vlahovic having the clinical edge over the Brazilian, his all-round play is dwarfed by Firmino's, who can boast 1.1 key passes per game in comparison to just 0.5 for the Serbian.

Will Liverpool sign a striker this summer?

Besides Mohamed Salah who is the club's top scorer in the league with 20 goals, Liverpool have lacked a clinical edge to their play and the likes of Firmino and Sadio Mane have struggled with just six and eight goals respectively.

Diogo Jota has been impressive despite Liverpool's attacking woes and has managed eight league goals so far in his first season at the club.

Recent reports from Anfield Central suggest Liverpool are in the market for an attacking backup option. Despite withdrawing their interest in Celtic's Odsonne Edouard, they are keen to add a centre-forward to the Anfield ranks this summer.

Who else is interested in signing Vlahovic?

Vlahovic is a man heavily in demand with many of Europe's top sides showing an interest in the forward. Bearing in mind the additional unlikelihood of Liverpool qualifying for the Champions League, it could become even harder for the Reds to acquire his services.

The likes of Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Atletico Madrid, Tottenham, Juventus, AC Milan and AS Roma are all rumoured to be after his signature this summer and he has a market value of £22.5m according to Transfermarkt, making him a relatively cheap option for such a young striker.

Dortmund could be particularly keen with Erling Haaland attracting interest from other European clubs.

