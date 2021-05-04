Drew McIntyre is the face of WWE right now.

He's climbed to the top of the professional wrestling mountain, winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 in 2020 before going on to carry RAW for almost a year.

'The Scottish Psychopath' was dethroned by Bobby Lashley in February but remains the top contender to the belt.

He'll even get another shot at reclaiming the title at WrestleMania Backlash later this month.

While McIntyre is now undoubtedly a top WWE Superstar, he was once just a rookie and way back in 2007, had his first-ever meeting with Vince McMahon.

Most never forget their first meeting with the boss, and Drew is the latest in a long line of stars to discuss his first exchange with the chairman and CEO of WWE.

In his new book, A Chosen Destiny, McIntyre rather hilariously recalls being taken aback by the size of McMahon when they first crossed paths 14 years ago.

"Some people refer to him as Vince. Others as Mr. McMahon. I have only ever called him ‘Sir’ to his face," he writes.

"The first time I met him was when I had gone on the road with SmackDown, having had the call from Howard Finkel.

"I was sitting in catering, the self-service set-up we have on the road, eating a mountain of chicken and rice, and knew before I saw him that he had walked in.

"He has such an imposing presence. Still a bodybuilder at the age of 75, he’s a big guy with a personality to match his frame."

McIntyre went on to reveal just how shocked he was at McMahon's physique and also discussed his first words to the boss.

"I remember he came over to my table and asked me how I was doing.

"He probably didn’t understand a word I said in my thick Scottish accent, but I thanked him for having me as part of the team and told him I was excited, all the stuff I felt I should say, I guess.

"All the time I was thinking he was freaking huge. Oh my God, I am a wrestler and the company boss is so much bigger than me."

To be honest, we'd all probably have the same reaction if we ever met McMahon in person!

