Amazingly, it has been 10 years since Osama Bin Laden was killed in a US Navy SEALs operation.

Which means it has also been a decade since John Cena broke the news to wrestling fans at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view in 2011.

Interrupting the show to announce the breaking news, Cena sent the fans wild with the announcement, and the fan footage of it is simply brilliant.

After a long drawn out mass search to find Bin Laden, the news finally came in that he was found and had reportedly been killed.

The iconic moment came during an early morning raid on the May 2, 2011 in Pakistan, in an operation that was carried out by the US Naval Special Warfare Development Group (SEAL Team Six) and Central Intelligence Agency SAD/SOG, which came under orders from the then American president Barack Obama.

Obama made a TV announcement at the time, the same time that crowds were gathering at the WWE Extreme Rules event.

Cena, at the time, had just won a triple threat cage match, and when he broke the news to members of the WWE Universe, he said he felt “damn proud to be an American.”

“I walk out here every night with hustle, loyalty and respect on my sleeve. That is a credo I've adopted from the men and women who defend the freedom of this country. The President has just announced that we have caught and compromised - to a permanent end - Osama bin Laden."

At which the crowd had burst out into chants of “U-S-A” while applauding wildly. Cena then went on to say: "This is something tonight, but I feel damn proud to be an American."

To mark the 10-year anniversary, Obama sat down with Admiral William McRaven, who was commander of the special operations forces that conducted the raid at the time. They talked about the operation that led to Bin Laden's capture and death, into which Obama revealed that before the operation was carried out to the max, he had wished the Admiral and his team well.

Many people may not have made the call, but Obama revealed why he did, stating: "Two reasons I did that.

"One, no matter how highly trained those warriors were, there was still enormous risk to a mission like that.

"But the second reason I think it was important for me is that, as Commander-in-Chief and certainly here in Washington, a lot of times these issues of war are treated as abstractions. And we forget that these are folks who have families and loved ones and that they are carrying a burden on behalf of hundreds of millions of Americans. And when you are Commander-in-Chief and you make a decision about a particular mission like that, it was one of those rare opportunities where I had the chance to say - not after the fact, not in retrospect, not when folks are coming home, but before they go - that we don't take this for granted."

Well, at least WWE events can never claim to be boring when John Cena is about. And what a way it was to reveal the death of one of the most wanted and possibly hated man in the world.

A truly iconic moment.

