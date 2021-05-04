On Sunday evening, Lyon secured a priceless 3-2 victory away at Ligue 1 title rivals AS Monaco.

A dramatic late goal from teenage sensation Rayan Cherki won all three points for Rudi Garcia's team, who played the final 20 minutes with 10-men after Maxence Caqueret's red card.

Unsurprisingly, talisman Memphis Depay was once again Lyon's best performer on the night, the Dutchman scoring and assisting a goal at the Stade Louis II.

The former Manchester United forward has been on fire in the French top-flight this season and his latest assist means he has now joined a very exclusive club.

Depay is one of just nine players in Europe's top five leagues to have registered 10+ goals and 10+ assists this campaign.

Let's check out each member's incredible stats from 2020/21 so far...

Memphis Depay (Lyon)

Games: 35

Goals: 19

Assists: 10

Lionel Messi (Barcelona)

Games: 32

Goals: 28

Assists: 11

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Games: 31

Goals: 21

Assists: 13

Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)

Games: 29

Goals: 10

Assists: 18

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Games: 33

Goals: 16

Assists: 11

Heung-min Son (Tottenham Hotspur)

Games: 33

Goals: 16

Assists: 10

Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo)

Games: 30

Goals: 13

Assists: 11

Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid)

Games: 33

Goals: 12

Assists: 10

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Games: 33

Goals: 10

Assists: 10

Some very impressive numbers on show.

Of the eight players featured above, Messi has scored the most goals with 28, while Muller's record of 18 assists in the Bundesliga is comfortably the most by any player across Europe's top five leagues so far this season.

With four players making the cut, the Premier League is the division to have the most representatives, while Serie A is the only member of the continent's big five to miss out entirely.

However, Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku is on the verge of becoming the 10th player to reach double figures in both departments.

The Belgian currently has 21 goals and nine assists to his name in domestic action this season and with four games remaining of the Serie A campaign, it seems inevitable that he'll join the exclusive club.

