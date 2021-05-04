Damian Priest debuted on WWE's main roster back in February. The former NXT North American Champion turned up on RAW the day after the Royal Rumble pay-per-view to confront The Miz and John Morrison.

Since his debut on the Red Brand, The Archer of Infamy has been feuding with the pair. The rivalry has seen Priest team with world renowned rapper Bad Bunny to defeat the former Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania 37.

However, on RAW it looked like we could finally be seeing the end of this feud, with Damian beating Morrison on the show. He later went on RAW Talk to discuss what is next for him in the company.

“My goals are always to create moments, and leave fans with great memories. I already had my WrestleMania moment but the days don’t stop, so I can’t stop,” he said.

“I can’t wait to move on from them [Miz and Morrison]. Hopefully, I’m done with them, because at some point I’m gonna have to win some championships here.”

On Sunday a documentary will air on Peacock and the WWE Network about the one-time NXT North American Champion's journey to the WWE.

After rising through the ranks of NXT, making a huge splash in the 2021 Royal Rumble Match and befriending music sensation Bad Bunny, The Archer of Infamy reflects on his past.

Priest looks back on his Puerto Rican upbringing, dominating the martial arts scene and keeping his eyes locked on becoming a WWE Superstar.

While discussing the documentary on RAW Talk, he sees himself as someone who isn't meant to be in the company.

“I usually don’t wear my emotions on my sleeve, and don’t let people in,” admitted Priest.

“So, it felt good to tell my story. I am legit an example of a person not meant to be here.”

It'll be interesting to see where The Archer of Infamy goes from here. With Miz and Morrison now in his past and championships on his mind, a pursuit for Sheamus' United States Title wouldn't be a bad option.

